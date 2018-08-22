EU’s Hahn: Forthcoming referendum – a choice between EU future and isolation

Brussels, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – In an interview with MIA, Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, voices regret over the lack of national unity in Macedonia about the referendum on the agreement with Greece and urges citizens to exercise their voting right to shape their and the future of the country.

For Hahn, the referendum is an opportunity for citizens to choose between the EU future and isolation, MIA Brussels correspondent reports.

‘It is a choice between a future-oriented path towards EU integration with concrete benefits for citizens such as rule of law, increased attractiveness for foreign investors resulting in more and better jobs, higher living standards - and a path oriented towards isolation, stagnation and missing a unique opportunity for improvement and progress in crucial areas,’ Hahn says.

The referendum, he goes further, is also a choice between sticking to old nationalist concepts or embracing the country’s future, with reforms and with the EU and NATO integration as final step.

‘This is not imposed by the EU or the international community. Euroatlantic integration has been established since long as the country’s strategic goal, also by previous governments. It is owned by the citizens who will decide if this perspective with all its concrete benefits to the citizens and their living standards will materialize or not,’ Hahn says.

Referring to the agreement between Macedonia and Greece on the name issue, Hahn notifies that the document has been rightly assessed by the EU and the entire international community as a ‘historical breakthrough’.

‘It paves the way to solving a dispute which lasted for nearly three decades and which not only overshadowed the bilateral relations of both countries but posed a major obstacle for EU and NATO accession of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. The determination and leadership of the governments of both countries, to tackle this issue, deserves our full respect. It was possible, because leaders focused on the future instead of the past which is in the interest of the countries’ citizens and especially that of the future generations,’ Hahn says.

With the forthcoming referendum, he says, it is now in the citizens’ hands to make this positive future perspective happen.

‘Therefore I reiterate my call upon the citizens to inform themselves and to use their democratic right to vote. It is an important choice which will determine the country’s future as the name agreement opens the door to Euro-Atlantic integration. This perspective is very concrete as the Council mandated the Commission to start the preparations for opening the accession negotiations. And we have started this work immediately, I was in Skopje mid July to launch personally the screening process,’ Hahn tells MIA.

Asked to comment the movement calling to boycott the referendum, Hahn says: ‘Holding the referendum means empowering citizens to take a decision on an agreement which has far-reaching consequences for their country and their own future! I regret therefore very much that at times where national unity is needed to embrace the remarkable progress achieved, there are still actors who prefer obstruction to constructive work in the interest of the country’s future.

Hahn also expresses hope that citizens who are still uncertain whether and how to vote will become aware of the consequences of their decision.

‘I think that citizens should be aware that with this referendum they are offered the chance to get their opinion and voices heard and to make a vote which will shape the country’s and their own future. The voting right is an important democratic achievement which should be supported by active participation. In order to really make use of this right, citizens should carefully analyse the motivation behind the campaigns and the consequences of a yes or no vote in order to be able to make an informed decision,' Hahn says. lk/19:33

