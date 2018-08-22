Zaev-Merkel: Upcoming referendum reflects citizens’ vision for Macedonia’s future

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – In a phone conversation with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Germany’s support of the Macedonia-Greece agreement, as well as of the efforts of the government in Skopje to strengthen Macedonia’s European, Euro-Atlantic perspectives.

Zaev and Merkel underlined the significance of the referendum, as an instrument of democracy that reflects citizens’ vision for the future of their country, the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

Zaev briefed Merkel about the preparations for the upcoming referendum. He also notified the government activities in implementing the reforms and the European Council recommendations of June 2018 related to the rule of law, fight against corruption and crime, public administration and secret services. lk/19:25

