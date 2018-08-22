US commends name agreement, hopes for successful referendum in Macedonia
Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – At meetings on Wednesday in Washington with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, representatives of the White House voiced strong support for the Skopje-Athens name agreement, as well as hope for Macedonia to have successful referendum.
US Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel extended congratulations on the Skopje-Athens agreement and the courage demonstrated during the political, diplomatic process to that effect. She conveyed the White House support of Macedonia’s accession to NATO, voicing belief that the country would soon take the place it deserved on the joint table of the Alliance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
‘The fact that with our friends from Greece we have shown to be able to resolve problems, points out that the Balkans is reaching maturity and moving forward. I am certain that the citizens of Macedonia will seize this historic opportunity,’ Dimitrov said.
Dimitrov also met with members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Jeanne Shaheen and James Risch, who commended the Skopje-Athens agreement and offered support in the process for its implementation, including an engagement of inter-party Senate group for monitoring the NATO enlargement. They also praised Macedonia’s contribution to international peace missions, the press release reads.
