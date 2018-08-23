EU and US officials: Forthcoming referendum – a choice between EU future and isolation

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - The referendum is an opportunity for citizens to choose between the EU future and isolation. “It is a choice between a future-oriented path towards EU integration with concrete benefits for citizens such as rule of law, increased attractiveness for foreign investors resulting in more and better jobs, higher living standards - and a path oriented towards isolation, stagnation and missing a unique opportunity for improvement and progress in crucial areas,” Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said in the interview with MIA.

In a phone conversation with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Germany’s support of the Macedonia-Greece agreement, as well as of the efforts of the government in Skopje to strengthen Macedonia’s European, Euro-Atlantic perspectives.

Zaev and Merkel underlined the significance of the referendum, as an instrument of democracy that reflects citizens’ vision for the future of their country, the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

With the forthcoming referendum, Hahn says, it is now in the citizens’ hands to make this positive future perspective happen.

‘Therefore I reiterate my call upon the citizens to inform themselves and to use their democratic right to vote. It is an important choice which will determine the country’s future as the name agreement opens the door to Euro-Atlantic integration. This perspective is very concrete as the Council mandated the Commission to start the preparations for opening the accession negotiations. And we have started this work immediately, I was in Skopje mid July to launch personally the screening process,’ Hahn tells MIA.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had a meeting Wednesday with Reinhard Butikofer, co-leader of the European Green Party and MEP, who voiced support for the implementation of Skopje-Athens name agreement and underlined the significance of the upcoming referendum for the future of Macedonia, Western Balkans and the European Union.

‘We are not only interested in seeing a solution to the problem you have had with Greece, but also ready to engage in opening of EU doors for Macedonia’s progress, and granting assistance, even in this moment when the accession talks are not yet launched, for advancing the country’s cooperation with the EU,’ Butikofer said.

Wess Mitchell, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, commended Dimitrov for his personal role in Macedonia-Greece name talks crowned with the Prespa Agreement.

‘As one of the architects of this agreement, Minister Dimitrov played a vital role in the entire process. The US strongly supports the efforts of the Macedonian government. We highly appreciate Dimitrov’s role in the entire process and the US wish and hope for a successful referendum,’ Mitchell told MIA. lk/sk/09:37

