Dimitrov: US backs Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic path (video)

Washington, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov paid three-day visit to Washington this week. In the US Department of State he met with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and he also held a series of meetings in US Senate and the White House. He met with Republican Senator Bob Corker, members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Jeanne Shaheen and James Risch and US Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel.

At all meetings with US experts and politicians, he received strong support for Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic path with the historic opportunity with the Agreement with Greece and the invitation to join NATO. MIA reporter held a meeting with FM Dimitrov and discussed important events that Macedonia expects over the coming months.

Minister Dimitrov what are the messages from the meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and what significance do they have for Macedonia and the region?

The fundamental message is a great encouragement. The timing of the visit is very indicative. In November 2017, I met with the former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. This meeting which was held prior to the launch of campaign for referendum, scheduled for Sept. 30, is a message that US backs Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic path, that supports closing of the last Macedonia’s bilateral issue – Agreement with Greece signed in Prespa. US supports our strategic efforts to join NATO and that it is good for the region, for us, for US interests, which mainly are the stability of the Balkans. The main message was a huge encouragement.

We know that the referendum campaign is accompanied with fake news. What efforts does the government make to cope with fake news that appear in some portals?

It is a phenomenon that burdens the entire world. The way we are organised politically in Europe and globally, the technological development of all is followed by threat of fake news. I think what are trying to do is to react quickly. As an example, let me mention the false news on use of depleted uranium at US-Macedonia exercise in Krivolak. Media literacy is very important to increase on the long run. Citizens should have critical view and not to believe in everything that is written. Most often, what is written is not true, so the source of the news should be checked. We are fertile ground for fake news, not only in Macedonia, but generally in the Balkans. We are fond of theories of conspiracy. This is a big challenge for our democracy, because people must decide on the basis of information. If citizens are not informed, democracy does not work. It is therefore very important to seriously take this phenomenon. And that is not only an obligation of the state and the government, but also of the media, journalists, non-governmental organisations.

Does the government have strategy to oppose Russia’s attempt to interfere and influence the referendum with its own supporters inside the country?

We are proud, but small country in the heart of the Balkans. We want to have friendly relations with all, starting with our neighbours and to the players. Our road to NATO has started in 1993 and for us it is a work which should have been completed even earlier. We should have become NATO member state in 2008. And in this context this is unfinished task. This means that we do not want to have tense or negative relations with anybody, including here the Russian Federation. We have always underlined publicly and behind closed doors, at diplomatic meetings that this is not or-or choice. It does not necessarily mean that our NATO path is enmity. We want to have good relations. This is our decision and decision of the citizens. The percentage of support varies, however it’s always varies from two thirds to three quarters of the citizens think this is good for Macedonia. It is our duty and responsibility to accomplish this. In the region, I consider we have enough troubles and the Balkans should not be a field for other forces to match power. The region is as an island surrounded by EU and NATO members. This should be taken into account. It is very important the institutions to be very careful in this delicate period. As I said, it is very important for citizens to recognize the fake news, to think carefully and to re-read news. Because obviously the fake news are orchestrated. I do not know if they come from one centre, but there are often messages that target vulnerable problems; targeting interethnic relations, fueling hatred. We must face that reality and work every day to cope with this challenge.

The Russian strategy for undermining western democratic institutions consists of cyber attacks directly on state, party or non-governmental institutions or through social media by spreading fake news and sending comments through fake profiles. At the meetings with US Secretary of State Pompeo and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, do you receive technical or practical assistance from the US to our government to deal with those cyber attacks, to prevent undermining the Agreement with Greece and obstructing the referendum?

I can briefly say that we have excellent cooperation with the US Department of State in many spheres including strengthening the administrative capacities of our government and the ministries but also including this issue.

What will be the advantages for us after Macedonia joins NATO and continues its EU integration?

The resolution of the name issue with Greece has opened doors forward in a way that preserves what is mostly important to us, which is the identity, that we are Macedonians and we speak the Macedonian language. The language is clearly defined in Article 1 in the Agreement, that we are Macedonian people in Article 7 with underlined differences in the meaning of the term in Macedonia and in Greece. The perspectives of the country in regard to NATO and EU are drastically improving. We have received invitation for NATO membership, the process is much shorter. The admission means that Macedonia remains and will remain in the current borders, it will strengthen its statehood and stability and some way to seal the issue, because we live in the region where not all issues are resolved completely and our task is to protect Macedonia.

NATO membership will bring investment. Different countries have different experiences, but there are net profits everywhere. Estonia is among the best examples where foreign investment tripled after its NATO admission, and in other Baltic countries there was an increase. That political stability is signal to investors that this country has finished major tasks, that it is democratic country, that the law is respected, which means more investments, a better standard. In regard to EU we have access to structural funds and access of our products at European market. Croatia is an example, following the EU entry, its exports to the European market rose by a third. Macedonian cannot become European overnight; the process will include implementation of reforms. We will make the young people not flee the country, but we will bring Europe to Macedonia and I think it is a key benefit. We will get a real chance. However, no one else will do the work, we will have to do it ourselves. sk/12:50

Boris Kamchev

