57th Struga Poetry Evenings opens with traditional ceremony

Struga, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - A reading of Konstantin Miladinov's Longing for the South and a flame-lighting ceremony in downtown Struga kicked off on Wednesday evening the 57th Struga Poetry Evenings.

Opening the festival of poetry, Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi stressed the importance of poetry for the people, culture, the state, and also for civilization in general.

Praising the role of the annual manifestation, and its significance, the new minister pledged he would do his best to 'return the aureole to poets and writers instead of to the institutions.' "Having more dignified poets and writers means a better world around us and also in ourselves," he stressed.

The opening ceremony also featured the Poetic Meridians reading, during which participating poets from all over the world read in their native languages.

Other SPE events, which runs from Aug. 22 until Aug. 27, include round-table discussions, multimedia poetry performances, and an event devoted to the laureate held in the church of St. Sofia in Ohrid.

Polish poet Adam Zagajewski was named this year's laureate. He will receive the Golden Wreath Award at the festival's closing ceremony during the Bridges poetry reading.

30 poets from Poland, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Greece, Albania, Mongolia, Sweden, Armenia, etc will take part in the festival alongside some 50 poets from Macedonia. ba/13:53

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.