Public inspection of Voter's List, registering of expats closes at midnight
- Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:15 PM
Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - 2,437 Macedonian expats have applied by using the State Election Commission web app dijaspora.sec.mk to cast vote in the upcoming name referendum in Macedonia's diplomatic offices abroad.
Of those, 2,392 applications are accepted, 39 are rejected and the rest are being processed.
Most applications have been sent by expats living in Bern (256), Ljubljana (213), London (127), Toronto (136), Vienna (108), Canberra (99), etc.
The deadline expires on Thursday at midnight.
Expats who have registered will vote on September 29 in diplomatic and consular offices abroad.
Also, public inspection into the Voter's list closes on Thursday at midnight. So far, 4,959 citizens checked their data in the Voter's List, the State Election Commission has said. ba/14:13
