Filipce: Doctors and nurses to get 5 pct higher wages as of Sept.

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - The workers in the healthcare sector will get 5% higher wages as of September, Health Minister Venko Filipce told Thursday’s press conference.

Filipce briefed that worker’s base pay shall be increased from MKD 12,654 to MKD 13,286.

MKD 469 million per year or MKD 39,1 million per month have been provided for this measure, which will cover 19,123 health workers in the public institutions.

“With this measure the government once again takes initiative to stop emigration of healthcare workers from the country, Filipce said. sk/14:38

