Energy liberalization to enter into force on Jan. 1

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - Energy liberalization will not be delayed. As of 1 January 2019, households, too, will have the chance to pick their energy supplier.

They will choose between keeping their universal supplier - for which the procedure starts in September - or selecting one of the 20 licensed energy suppliers.

The regular market will maintain the same conditions for energy supply, including the 'cheap' power tariff for households.

"Delay is not possible. The law is clear. Liberalization begins with selecting a universal supplier, it is expected sometime in early 2019. But, the liberalization process can also start without picking universal supplier, because EVN Macedonia will keep serving as the supplier," Marko Bislimovski, Head of the Regulatory Energy Commission, said before a preparatory session in which bylaws should be passed.

The Regulatory Energy Commission should pass all bylaws by Sept. 5, followed by the opening of an international tender to select universal power supplier. The procedure is expected to be completed by year's end.

As for any changes to pricing, Bislimovski said that he expected energy prices to remain unchanged for households. "The price will be more favorable in the regular energy market having in mind free market prices," he said.

According to him, liberalization of the electricity market has proven very useful for companies operating on the free energy market. There are companies, Bislimovski said, that have cut down costs by 20% compared to the regulated market. ba/15:16

