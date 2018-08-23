Defendants committed 'terrorism with words, not with actions,' defense argues

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - The defense of several defendants on trial for participating in the violent storming of Parliament last year in an opening statement in a court in Skopje dismissed the indictment against its clients.

The accused, the defense argued, didn't commit any crime, much less terrorism, endangerment of the constitutional order or an act of violence.

They bear no guilt and are persecuted for 'committing terrorism with words, not with actions,' said a defense lawyer of the defendants, Vlado Jovanovski and Bogdan Ilievski.

Jovanovski, who is a well-known stage and film actor in Macedonia, didn't call for violence that day. "Instead, he held speeches by reciting poetry and quotes by revolutionaires," his lawyer said. As for Ilievski, an activist and one of the organizers of the For United Macedonia Movement, he had made many attempts to calm down the crowd entering the Parliament. He reported himself to the authorities upon returning from Switzerland, according to the lawyer.

A second defense lawyer, who represents three defendants, said he would prove that his clients were not guilty.

"Could a presence of citizens in the Parliament without any act of violence be treated as an attempt to undermine the constitutional order," asked the defense lawyer.

37 sessions have been scheduled by the chief judge as part of main hearings. ba/17:46

###

