Ambassador Thimonier: France’s supports Macedonia’s bid to join EU, NATO

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - Minister for Communication, Accountability, and Transparency Robert Popovski and French Ambassador Christian Thimonier reviewed Thursday the details of the government’s decision to earmark MKD 80 million (about EUR 1,3 million) of budget funds for the referendum campaign.

Popovski and Thimonier agreed that the process for informing citizens about the referendum should be based on the principles of impartiality, transparency and rationality, the government said in a press release.

‘Citizens of Macedonia should know that the European Union is out democratic partner and our future,’ Popovski said.

Macedonia’s agreements with Bulgaria and Greece set an example for advancing the neighborly relations, sending a message to the EU, NATO members that Western Balkan countries deserve a European perspective, Popovski said.

Macedonia, Thimonier said, is on the right track and enjoys France’s support on its path to the European Union and NATO membership – a status that creates conditions for the country’s overall prosperity. lk/16:58

###

