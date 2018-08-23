Claudia Cardinale to attend this year's Manaki Brothers festival in Bitola

Bitola, 23 August 2018 (MIA) – Italian movie icon Claudia Cardinale will take part in the official opening ceremony of this year's Manaki Brothers International Film Festival, which is presenting her with a Golden Camera 300 award for her outstanding contribution to world cinema.

Cardinale has been in some of the most famous European movies of the 1960s and 1970s, starring alongside actors such as Marcello Mastroianni, Burt Lancaster, and Alain Delon. Most of her films have been Italian or French, and she is fluent in Sicilian, Arabic, French, Italian, English, and Spanish.

"Claudia Cardinale," Brakja Manaki's director Gena Teodosievska told a news conference Thursday, "was named one of the 50 most beautiful women in film history and has won more than 35 awards. We believe she will also be glad to accept our Golden Camera 300 at the festival stage in Bitola."

Besides being praised for her appearance and acting, Cardinale, who is a political liberal, has openly supported feminist causes over the years and has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for the Defense of Women's Rights since 2000.

The festival organizers also announced that the judging panel of this year's Camera 300 main competition program would be headed by Olympia Mytilinaiou, a camera director from Greece.

Bitola Mayor Natasha Petrovska called the festival "the pride of Bitola" and said it had put Bitola on the world map.

"I'm sure both locals and guests will enjoy this edition of the festival, the 39th in a row," Petrovska added, "leading up to next year's 40th-anniversary jubilee."

This year's Manaki Brothers festival will run from September 22 through September 29. mr/18:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.