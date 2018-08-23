Promotion of publication ‘Invisible Violence: Stories from the Newsroom’ in Skopje

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - The publication ‘Invisible Violence: Stories from the Newsroom’, which depicts the real conditions for doing journalism in Balkan newsrooms and the (dis)respect of journalists’ labor rights, had its promotion Thursday in Skopje.

The publication actually presents the results of a study based on interviews with fellow journalists in five countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Macedonia. Fifty interviews with journalists working in the public, commercial and non-profit sectors (civil society media) were conducted from January to May 2018.

Biljana Sekulovska, Macedonian journalist and co-author of the publication, pointed out that 70% of the interviewed journalists in the Western Balkan region said they would change their jobs or the newsroom they were working in, citing as the main reason low salaries, followed by censorship inside the newsroom.

Under open political pressures and threats, often denounced at press conferences of the countries’ leading persons, while in conflict with editors over the issues to be covered, and finally in a precarious labour position, journalists are doing their job amidst insecurity, discrimination, censorship and open pressures, finally resulting in self-censorship, the study finds.

While the atmosphere in each society influences the way journalists do their work, the interviewed journalists have one thing in common - fear.

Many journalists refused to speak for the study or they insisted to stay anonymous, due to the fear of losing their jobs or being prevented from finding one in the future, or the feeling of embarrassment for having succumbed to pressures.

Serbian journalist Zarka Radoja said the status of media in her country was getting from bad to worse, as notified in studies of international organization of journalism and human rights.

Una Hajdari notified the lack trade unions to protect the rights of journalists as a serious problem in Kosovo.

The project is funded by the European Union through the small grants programme ‘Protecting Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in the Western Balkans’ implemented by the Croatian Journalists’ Association as part of the Western Balkan’s Regional Platform for Advocating Media Freedom and Journalists’ Safety, carried out through partnership of six regional journalists’ associations – Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia (IJAS), Association of BH Journalists (BHJ), Croatian Journalists’ Association (CJA), Association of Journalists of Kosovo (AJK), Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM) and the Trade Union of Media of Montenegro. lk/18:01

