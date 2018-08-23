PM Zaev meets German MPs, representatives of Friedrich Ebert Foundation

Skopje, 23 August 2018 (MIA) – A successful referendum will be beneficial for Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic future, German MPs Josip Juratovic and Martin Rossmann told Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

They also commended the Macedonian and Greek government for being a ‘bright’ example in the Balkan region of best practices of democracy, the government said in a press release.

The meeting, also attended by representatives of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and German Ambassador to Macedonia Thomas Gerberich, underlined the significance of political stakeholders in Macedonia to respect the democratic values regardless of their ideological affiliation.

Macedonia is ahead of a historic moment and I believe that vast majority of its citizens will support the country’s EU, NATO future, PM Zaev said.

Today, PM Zaev and Friedrich Ebert Foundation Country Director Eva Ellereit signed a memo of cooperation. lk/19:37

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.