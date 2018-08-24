Trial in Parliament storming resumes with defence opening statements
- Friday, August 24, 2018 9:34 AM
Skopje, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - The trial of 33 men accused of participating in the violent storming of Parliament on 27 April 2017 is to resume Friday in a court in Skopje with the defence delivering opening statements.
The trial began on Wednesday with prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and lawyers giving opening statements and resumed Thursday with defence opening statements.
Of the 33 men, 31 are tried on terrorism charges, while two of them are accused of 'complicity.'
New court hearing is scheduled for Monday. sk/09:33
