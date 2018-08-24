Dimitrov answers citizens’ questions via Facebook (video)

Skopje, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov Thursday evening answered to a number of questions put forward by the citizens via Facebook video link.

Dimitrov answered questions related to Agreement with Greece, the upcoming referendum and the political situation in Macedonia.

Last week, Dimitrov announced the campaign, dubbed ‘Ask the Minister’ at which he will answer to citizens’ questions via social media, namely every Thursday. sk/10:28

