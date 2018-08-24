Award ceremony closes MakeDox Festival

Skopje, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - “Distant Barking Dogs” (Denmark, 2017) directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont wins Onion Award for the best film at the 9th edition of MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival.

MakeDox festival was closed Thursday evening with awards presentation ceremony to best films in five categories.

The members of Onion Award jury for the best film in the main programme including Pirjo Honkasalo, Wojciech Staroń and Mariam Chachia said that “the film is about extreme fear and unconditional love seen through the sharp and gentle director's eye.”

The films “Of Fathers and Sons” by Talal Derki and “Playing Men” by Matijazh Ivanishin win special mention in the main programme.

„Raghu Rai, unframed portrait” by Avani Rai was presented with Moral Approach award for the film with best moral approach.

“The Family” film by Rok Bicek won Young Onion award for the best newcomer, while Sliced Onion award for the best short film was given to “People of the Wasteland” film by Heba Khaled and special mention in this programme was granted to “Wi-Fi Plaza Cuba” by Adrian Kelterborn.

Onion Seed award for the best student film was presented to “A film for Carlos” by Renatto Borayo Serrano.

Under the slogan ‘Reality is directing, we make movies,' the festival's ninth edition screened 71 documentary films at Kurshumli An, the Museum of Macedonia and the Museum of Contemporary Arts.

MakeDox is supported by the Macedonian Film Agency, Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Endowment for Democracy and City of Skopje. sk/11:57

