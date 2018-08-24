МИА Лого
Friday, August 24, 2018, 

Tevdovski: No budget rebalance after allocation of referendum campaign funds

Friday, August 24, 2018  1:12 PM

Veles, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - 80 million denars (€1,300,000) in funds for the referendum campaign are earmarked from state reserves and it won't cause a rebalance of the budget, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said Friday.

Since Parliament is the body that has proposed the referendum, by law it has the right to use the money, according to him.

"I believe a call has been issued to all parliamentary groups to declare whether the MPs will be included in the campaign. We (Finance Ministry) singled out funds from the national budget," Tevdovski said answering journalist questions in Veles. ba/13:11

