МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, August 24, 2018, 

Defense: Parliament storming case 'politically motivated'

Friday, August 24, 2018  2:38 PM

Defense: Parliament storming case

Skopje, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - The trial in the Parliament storming case continues Friday for a third day in a Skopje court with opening statements of defense lawyers representing defendants accused for participating in the violent incidents on 27 April 2017.

33 people, including lawmakers, former office holders, public figures, policemen, are tried in one of the most complex cases in Macedonia's history. 31 people are charged with 'terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order' and two with complicity.

One of the defense lawyers called the case 'politically motivated.' He said he would leave the 'whole politics' to the prosecution.

"There were no orders, no balaclavas were worn, there are no masterminds. There was only spontaneity of all the people who were inside and outside the Parliament," he told the court.

According to a defense lawyer, the 'political indictment' was successfully 'designed.' "These 'terrorists' have been recognized after six months," he said for which he was warned by the chief judge that he might face a contempt of court accusation. 

Maintaining their clients' innocence, the defense said they hoped that the court would acquit all the accused. ba/14:36

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/23/2018 5:48:35 PM Defendants committed 'terrorism with words, not with actions,' defense argues
5/4/2018 9:06:57 AM Trial over attack on MP Sela resumes
4/18/2018 8:52:13 AM Trial over attack of MP Sela resumes
3/14/2018 9:52:30 AM "Monster" hearing in Criminal Court
2/12/2018 1:32:05 PM 'Monster' case: Retrial resumes on March 14

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top