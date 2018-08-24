Testimony in 'Monster' trial continues

Skopje, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - The trial in the Monster case of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) about the murder of five men on 12 April 2012 continued Friday in a court in Skopje.

At today's session, a protected witness was questioned by the defense after he answered question of the SPO on August 22.

The defense made attempts to discredit the credibility of the witness' testimony.

The protected witness, who testified from a different room with his voice distorted and his image blurred, reiterated that he was at the crime scene for four days in a row (9,10,11 and 12 April), where he had seen the vehicle Volkswagen Golf with tinted windows on several different locations in the area, as well two other cars.

Asked whether he had been at the crime scene on the evening of the killings, he said that he was and had seen four bodies.

The chief judge proposed that the car should be examined by the court and the lawyers at a later date, because it was a key evidence in the trial.

The next hearing is scheduled on Aug. 31.

Speaking after the trial, defense lawyer Naser Raufi said it was obvious that the witness wasn't speaking the truth. "It's evident that the witness is instructed and I think the motive will come to light soon," Raufi told reporters.

Dafinka Ivanovska, who represents the victims' families, said that the protected witness today gave a clear testimony about the event. "As always, his answers were clear and precise. It shows that he speaks the truth," said Ivanovska.

The so called Monster case involves the murder of four teenagers and a fisherman on Smilkovsko Lake on 12 April 2012 near Skopje. Six men were tried on terrorism charges and sentenced to a life in prison.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court revoked the verdicts and released four men from detention. After the verdict was revoked, the case was taken over by the SPO and a re-trial was ordered. ba/15:27

