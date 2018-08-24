МИА Лого
Friday, August 24, 2018, 

Bakoyannis: Opposition New Democracy will not support Prespa Agreement

Friday, August 24, 2018  3:40 PM

Athens, 24 August 2018 (MIA) – The New Democracy will not vote ‘for’ the Prespa Agreement, says Dora Bakoyannis, former Greek Foreign Minister and now MP of the opposition party, in an interview with a local radio.

The New Democracy leader and members have on several occasions voiced their objection to Skopje-Athens name deal, saying they will not support the document when it is going to be put for voting at the Greek parliament, MIA correspondent reports from Athens. lk/15:39

