Bakoyannis: Opposition New Democracy will not support Prespa Agreement
- Friday, August 24, 2018 3:40 PM
Athens, 24 August 2018 (MIA) – The New Democracy will not vote ‘for’ the Prespa Agreement, says Dora Bakoyannis, former Greek Foreign Minister and now MP of the opposition party, in an interview with a local radio.
The New Democracy leader and members have on several occasions voiced their objection to Skopje-Athens name deal, saying they will not support the document when it is going to be put for voting at the Greek parliament, MIA correspondent reports from Athens. lk/15:39
