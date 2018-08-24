DUI’s parliamentary group to take part in referendum campaign

Skopje, 24 August 2018 (MIA) – Parliamentary group of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) has informed the Parliament Speaker about its intention to take active part in the campaign for 30 September referendum.

Taking into consideration Macedonia’s strategic goals – the EU, NATO membership – all DUI MPs, along with the central/local government and NGOs - will run a campaign in favor of the Prespa Agreement (Skopje-Athens name deal) and the country’s accession to the Euro-Atlantic organizations, the party said in a press release on Friday. lk/19:56

