Thirty swimmers to compete in today's Ohrid Swimming Marathon
- Saturday, August 25, 2018 11:37 AM
Ohrid, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Starting at noon, the 32nd Ohrid Swimming Marathon will take place at Lake Ohrid on Saturday. Thirty swimmers, including men and women, will compete in the 25 km-long St. Naum-to-Ohrid-harbor race.
Representing Macedonia in the marathon are Evgenij Pop Acev and Aleksandar Ilievski. Also taking part are last year's winner Aleksandar Studzinski from Germany and Barbara Pozzobon from Italy.
Eleven-time winner of the Ohrid marathon Petar Stojcev from Bulgaria will signal the start of the race.
Organized by the Macedonian Swimming Federation, the Ohrid Swimming Marathon has been an annual event since 1992.
The prize fund of the marathon is at US$15.000. mr/11:37
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 12:28 PM | International support for the name deal with Greece and EU and NATO membership
Macedonia has been receiving the continuous support and encouragement for the Sept. 30 referendum fr...
- 11:37 AM | Thirty swimmers to compete in today's Ohrid Swimming Marathon
Starting at noon, the 32nd Ohrid Swimming Marathon will take place at Lake Ohrid on Saturday.
- 11:09 AM | U.S. sanctions on Russia to take effect Monday
U.S. sanctions against Russia tied to a nerve agent attack in Britain, which were announced earlier ...
- 10:49 AM | SPE Golden Wreath winner Adam Zagajewski's poetry to be read at St. Sophia
The 57th Struga Poetry Evenings festival-organized Poetry Portrait of the 2018 Golden Wreath winner,...
- 9:43 PM | US Senator McCain discontinuing cancer treatment
US Republican Senator John McCain will no longer be continuing treatment for his brain cancer, his f...