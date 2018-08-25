Two-year-old dies at Skopje's Infectious Diseases Clinic

Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – A two-year-old died at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje on Friday. The child was brought in from Prilep yesterday at 11:30 am with a diagnosis of severe meningococcemia with fulminant purpura or septicemia, a meningococcal infection that leads to rapidly evolving severe septic shock.

The Director of the Clinic Dr. Milena Stevanovik said the symptoms had started 24 hours before they admitted the child, who was initially treated at the Pediatric department in Prilep whose infectious disease physician urgently directed the patient to the intense care unit of the Skopje clinic.

"We carried out all the required microbiology tests and started intensive treatment, but unfortunately the patient died at 18:15," Dr. Stevanovik said, adding the case was a severe clinical presentation of an infection caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.



Fulminant meningococcemia, Dr. Stevanovik said, is an extremely rare infection that develops very rapidly and is highly life-threatening even with appropriate medical care.



Vladimir Mikik, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Macedonia, said that as soon as the Prilep infectious disease physician alerted them to the suspected infection, a medical team for prevention and control of communicable diseases was sent out to take the appropriate measures.

"This includes prophylactic treatment," Mikik said, "of everyone in contact with the child as well as disinfection of the ambulance vehicle and the hospital unit. Also, epidemiologists are doing more tests at the home where the child was staying."



Laboratory samples were taken to determine if other cases existed, Mikik said, although this was highly unlikely, as the infection was most often isolated to an individual case.

The child was a foreign citizen staying temporarily in the country over the past month and a half and was most likely infected in Macedonia.

According to the Rare Diseases database, fulminant meningococcemia, also known as Waterhouse-Friderichsen Syndrome, is the most severe form of meningococcemia.

It comes on very suddenly and in less than a few hours the affected individual may experience very high fever, chills, weakness, vomiting and severe headache. A rash appears on the arms and legs and spreads very quickly over the body including the eyes and nose. In addition, the affected individual's blood pressure may drop dangerously, the fever may drop dramatically, and the person may go into shock. Without immediate medical treatment, this disorder can be life-threatening. mr/14:48

###

