Mickoski: Campaign funds to be rerouted to a Tetovo school, no position on referendum yet

Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Saturday he would suggest to his group of MPs to have their referendum campaign funds donated to the Kiril Pejcinovikj High School in Tetovo.

If there was a legal obstacle to this donation, Mickoski said on his Facebook profile, VMRO-DPMNE would give up its share of the funds, publicly insisting on their return to the budget while asking the Government to invest in this particular school.

Mickovski added that, while being against the name deal with Greece, VMRO-DPMNE's final stance on the referendum itself was yet undefined. The party would inform voters about its position, he said, as soon as it was reached. mr/13:31

