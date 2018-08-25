МИА Лого
Saturday, August 25, 2018, 

Explosive device set off in Kumanovo, no injuries

Saturday, August 25, 2018  1:44 PM

Explosive device set off in Kumanovo, no injuries

Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Kumanovo citizen A. D. (30) contacted the Kumanovo Police Department to report an explosive device detonation in front of his house gate on Saturday at 3:20 am.

"Police officers went to search the location and determined it was most likely an explosive device that was detonated inside a trash can. No one was injured when the explosive went off. There is material damage only to the windows of the house," the police report states.

The police are taking measures to solve the case. mr/13:43

