Explosive device set off in Kumanovo, no injuries
- Saturday, August 25, 2018 1:44 PM
Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Kumanovo citizen A. D. (30) contacted the Kumanovo Police Department to report an explosive device detonation in front of his house gate on Saturday at 3:20 am.
"Police officers went to search the location and determined it was most likely an explosive device that was detonated inside a trash can. No one was injured when the explosive went off. There is material damage only to the windows of the house," the police report states.
The police are taking measures to solve the case. mr/13:43
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:25 PM | Macedonia becomes partner of AGRA 2018
Slovenian and Macedonian folk music and dances celebrated the official opening of AGRA 2018, one of ...
- 5:44 PM | Francesco Gettini from Italy wins 32nd Ohrid Swimming Marathon
Francesco Gettini from Italy won this year's Ohrid Swimming Marathon.
- 5:34 PM | Skopje's 13th International Arts Colony hosts five foreign, five local painters
Ten visual artists are taking part in the 13th Skopje International Arts Colony held in the Arka hot...
- 5:04 PM | Legendary Macedonian actor Vanco Petrusevski passes away at 67
Macedonian actor Vanco Petrusevski died on Saturday. He was 67. The Ministry of Internal Affairs tol...
- 4:43 PM | Ministry of Interior: We're monitoring the general situation, not 'Macedonia Boycotting'
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has denied allegations that the police were monitoring people boyco...