Ohrid marathon swimmers at halfway point

Ohrid, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Swimmers taking part in the 32nd Ohrid Marathon have passed the halfway point of the 25-km-long Klime Savin swimming route.

So far, they have been swimming in a group with no one standing out, which may mean the swimmers are saving their energy for the last stretch of the race.

The group includes Macedonian swimmers Aleksandar Ilievski and Evgenij Pop Acev.

The marathon swimmers set off at St. Naum at noon and are headed towards the Ohrid port. They recently passed by Gradishte.

Thirty swimmers are competing in this year's Ohrid Marathon, which is expected to finish after 4:30 pm. mr/15:17

