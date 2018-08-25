Tevdovski: Higher salaries to stimulate workplace productivity
- Saturday, August 25, 2018 3:41 PM
Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – This year will see the first time Macedonia allocates a significant part of its budget to support local companies, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said in an interview for Macedonian business weekly Kapital.
These funds, according to Tevdovski, will come from citizens and companies who pay their taxes on time.
"Fiscal transparency," Tevdovski said, "has already shown results. Institutions must provide fair treatment, and they must function without being selective.
"In this regard, we can see improved VAT returns to companies. They have received VAT returns amounting to EUR 206.4m over the past seven months, which is 24% higher than over the same period last year.
"So, the country's economy has received EUR 40m more than it did last year," Tevdovski told Kapital.
In the fall, the Finance Minister added, small and medium-sized enterprises will have the opportunity to tap into low-interest-rate loans amounting up to EUR 100m issued by the European Investment Bank.
According to Tevdovski, this will provide fresh capital for small and medium-sized companies, support new projects and jobs, and increase liquidity levels within the economy. mr/15:41
###
