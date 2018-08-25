МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, August 25, 2018, 

Tevdovski: Higher salaries to stimulate workplace productivity

Saturday, August 25, 2018  3:41 PM

Tevdovski: Higher salaries to stimulate workplace productivity

Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – This year will see the first time Macedonia allocates a significant part of its budget to support local companies, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said in an interview for Macedonian business weekly Kapital.

These funds, according to Tevdovski, will come from citizens and companies who pay their taxes on time.

"Fiscal transparency," Tevdovski said, "has already shown results. Institutions must provide fair treatment, and they must function without being selective.

"In this regard, we can see improved VAT returns to companies. They have received VAT returns amounting to EUR 206.4m over the past seven months, which is 24% higher than over the same period last year.

"So, the country's economy has received EUR 40m more than it did last year," Tevdovski told Kapital.

In the fall, the Finance Minister added, small and medium-sized enterprises will have the opportunity to tap into low-interest-rate loans amounting up to EUR 100m issued by the European Investment Bank.

According to Tevdovski, this will provide fresh capital for small and medium-sized companies, support new projects and jobs, and increase liquidity levels within the economy. mr/15:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/5/2018 1:25:26 PM Tevdovski: VAT on apartments to remain at five percent

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top