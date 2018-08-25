МИА Лого
Saturday, August 25, 2018, 

Skopje's 13th International Arts Colony hosts five foreign, five local painters

Saturday, August 25, 2018  5:34 PM

Skopje

Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Ten visual artists are taking part in the 13th Skopje International Arts Colony held in the Arka hotel in the Old Bazaar through August 30.

Organized by the Skopje City Museum, the City of Skopje, and the Arka hotel, the colony is hosting Ahmet Erman Karagöz from Northern Cyprus, Britta Grassman from Sweden, Sara Danguis from France, Denis Juraj Krašković from Croatia, Elizabeta Matorkić from Serbia as well as Macedonia's Jana Jakimovska, Krunislav Stojanovski, Elizabeta Avramovska, Zarije Amdiu, and Ljupco Bojarov.

The artworks created at the colony will be displayed at an exhibit in the Arka hotel on August 28 at 8 pm.

The paintings will also be exhibited during City of Skopje's official event celebrating the liberation of Skopje on November 13. mr/17:34

###

