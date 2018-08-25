Legendary Macedonian actor Vanco Petrusevski passes away at 67
- Saturday, August 25, 2018 5:04 PM
Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian actor Vanco Petrusevski died on Saturday. He was 67.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs told MIA they received an emergency call from the Skopje village of Oresani reporting a death by electrocution.
Petrusevski's colleagues have been saying their farewells on social media.
"I just found out that Macedonian acting legend and Drama Theater doyen Vanco Petrusevski tragically lost his life. Rest in peace, Ramce," Saso Tasevski, the director of the Drama Theater, wrote in a post published on his Facebook profile.
Vanco Petrusevski (b. on April 19, 1951, in Skopje) was an academically trained actor and director, known for his theater performances and many roles in films, such as Happy New Year (1986), and TV series, most notably the long-running Macedonian Folk Tales (1986-2017).
In 2016, Petrusevski was given the national 'October the 11' Award for his outstanding contribution to Macedonia's arts and culture. mr/17:04

