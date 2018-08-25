Francesco Gettini from Italy wins 32nd Ohrid Swimming Marathon

Ohrid, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Francesco Gettini from Italy won this year's Ohrid Swimming Marathon.



Macedonia's President Gjorgje Ivanov greeted the swimmers at the finish, congratulating the winner on his victory.

Thirty swimmers, including men and women, started the 25 km-long St. Naum-to-Ohrid-harbor race. Two of them gave up around the halfway point near the village of Trpejca.

Eleven-time winner of the Ohrid marathon Petar Stojcev from Bulgaria signaled the start of the race.

Organized by the Macedonian Swimming Federation, the Ohrid Swimming Marathon has been an annual event since 1992. mr/17:44

