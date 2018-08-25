Macedonia becomes partner of AGRA 2018

Skopje, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Slovenian and Macedonian folk music and dances celebrated the official opening of AGRA 2018, one of the largest agriculture and food fairs in Central and Eastern Europe.

Macedonia has been chosen to be this year's partner country of the event taking place in Gorna Radonja, Slovenia, from August 25 through August 30.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski addressed the audience at the fair's official opening ceremony.

Joined by current Slovene Parliament Speaker and former Agriculture Minister Dejan Židan, Nikolovski expressed his thanks to the Government of Slovenia and the Pomurje Fair management for inviting Macedonia to be a partner this year.

Nikolovski noted the AGRA fair is an excellent opportunity for countries to showcase their authentic ways of food and wine production as well as the latest food processing technology trends.

Being invited to partner in this international fair, Nikolovski said, confirms the excellent relations between Slovenia and Macedonia and shows strong support for our country on its course towards Euro-Atlantic integration. mr/18:25

