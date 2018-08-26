MIA interviews Adam Zagajewski, Struga Poetry Evenings' Golden Wreath winner

Struga, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Asked to describe himself, Polish poet Adam Zagajewski would say: quiet and reserved. The Golden Wreath winner of the 57th Struga Poetry Evenings in this exclusive interview for MIA speaks about the power of poetry, exile as the predominant theme of his writing, and his impressions of Macedonia and the festival.

What does the Golden Wreath Award mean to you?

It’s a sign of recognition. It’s one of the most beautiful poetry prizes in Europe and the entire world. Poets are human beings so they're happy when they get good news. I'm glad to be on such a brilliant roster of poets alongside some Nobel prize winners.

I assume you’ve heard of the last event, the Bridges closing ceremony. What’s your opinion of it?

I've read about it, and I like the symbolism of it. I think it’s a beautiful symbol of coming together, of forgetting differences. And I saw this bridge… I was walking with some people who were here for the first time, but I knew which bridge this would be, and I said, Look, this is a typical bridge of poetry.

Where do you get the inspiration for your poetry?

I never know. One day from a piece of music, another day from the face of a woman or a man. It doesn’t mean I write poems every day. There’s no rule; there’s no system. It can happen. It can come from the air. I've noticed that inspiration is easier to come by when you’re nowhere, like on a train. Or even on a plane. When you’re outside of the regular system of your life, your work. I would say the train is the best.

We live in turbulent times. Is poetry strong enough to break language barriers?

I have no illusions that poetry works for small groups of people. The only solace is that these small groups are quite influential. They transmit. They are writers, journalists, professors, so it’s a transmission which is quite normal in society. The things more sublime need a long way of transmission. And in this way, there is a kind of impact, but of course, it’s not enormous.

Can poetry be a bridge between people, between nations?

Yes, it can. But, again, between small groups of people. Small groups which are not strictly defined. It happens that I get an email from someone in India or China telling me this person likes my poems and of course it has no influence on the international situation. I have no illusions. But at least it’s this human sign of solidarity. You know, a sign that in every country there are people who can enter into a good conversation. But I have no illusions that it would change the world. Don’t expect from me such a declaration.

Considering exile is one of the major themes of your poetry, were you motivated to write about it more while you were living in exile, or now that you are back in Poland?

Well, there are two things. One thing is technical, where to be in order to write. When I said “on the train,” [I meant]I don’t need to be outside of Poland, it can be a train between Krakow and Warsaw, [which is] by the way, quite a nice train.

There were times when, for example, I was teaching in the US. I taught for many years—one semester a year in Houston, Texas—and I wrote many poems. I love it because it’s such a non-European place. It’s so different from what I know, it had this paradoxical effect on me, making me write, but I’m not going to Houston anymore, so…

What are your impressions of Macedonia?

I can't say I know Macedonia; I know people at the festival. They are very friendly and the entire atmosphere of the festival is wonderful. If the whole country of Macedonia is like this, then it’s a fabulous place.

Is it what you expected?

I don’t know. I didn’t have very concrete expectations. It seems to me I’m too old for festivals. Festivals are for young poets. I’m not that young anymore. Also, the problem with festivals is that I’m an introvert. I like to be alone a lot – and suddenly you’re thrown into the crowd, you spend almost the entire day with other people. So it’s problematic, but after a while, I [grow to] like it, and I like it here.

Who is Adam Zagajewski in a few sentences?

Well, I told you, I’m an introvert. I’m an introvert who likes people, though, so I’m not, you know, a misanthrope. I’m a little a bit of a family man, not too much. I like music; I like long walks, [I like] everything you'd expect from a poet. I’m not very original. This is how poets are, they like music, they like walking, they like reading books, and I like reading books a lot. So I'm a very uninteresting representative of the genus Poets.

Slagjana Stojkova Kostoski

