Sunday, August 26, 2018, 

Carovska: This year's preschool centers budget is highest so far (video)

Sunday, August 26, 2018  2:56 PM

Skopje, 26 August 2018 (MIA) A budget of EUR 675,000 has been allocated this year for investing into child daycare centers. This is a 44-percent higher sum than the EUR 470,000 allotted for this purpose in 2017, Minister for Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska told a news conference Sunday.

Minister Carovska noted that over 80 percent of the funds will be invested in the construction, renovation, and equipping of preschool centers in rural areas, to promote balanced regional development and to provide children from rural and urban areas with equal opportunities in both education and life.

She said eleven new preschool centers had been set up over the past year, which has provided for the needs of 616 children and created jobs for 86 employees.

"By the end of the year," Carovska said, "we plan to set up another 14 daycare centers for a total of 682 children and 97 new jobs. This government is investing in preschool education and childcare centers to improve the living conditions for children in our country."

Minister Carovska also mentioned that preschool teachers and child carers would get a 5 percent raise starting with their September salaries, which are to be paid out in October. mr/14:56

 

