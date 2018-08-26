МИА Лого
Twenty-year-old Radovish biker dies after colliding with tractor trailer

Sunday, August 26, 2018  1:38 PM

Skopje, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – A twenty-year-old motorcycle rider died Sunday in Radovish, Macedonia, after colliding with a parked tractor semi-trailer.

The police reported that D.K (20), riding a Kawasaki motorcycle with Italian license plates down "Ilija Aleksov" street in Radovish, crashed into a parked IMT tractor semi-trailer on Sunday at 2:05 am.

An ambulance took the severely injured D.K. to the Stip Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.

The police examined the site of the accident. mr/13:38

