Zdravkin and Kaleshi receive Mother Teresa national award

Skopje, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Veles humanitarian Lence Zdravkin and Kicevo-born painter Omer Kaleshi received the Mother Teresa national awards for 2018 at an official ceremony in Parliament on Sunday.

Celebrating achievements of humanity and solidarity, the Mother Teresa Award aims to promote the mutual understanding and cooperation among different ethnicities, communities, cultures, and religions.

"I'd like to say with an open heart," said Lence Zdravkin, who has been selflessly helping refugees passing by her home, "that this award should also go to the citizens of Veles, Skopje, Ohrid, Tetovo, and all over Macedonia."

Zdravkin noted that, while facing the world's greatest refugee crisis, Macedonia's citizens had shown their humanity, generosity, and solidarity.

Omer Kaleshi said what he had in common with Mother Teresa was that he, too, was born in Macedonia, and like hers, his work also focused on people.

"When it comes to unity," Kaleshi said, "I will quote the saying, 'We have come to this world to become one, and not to tear each other apart.'"

The Mother Teresa national award was established in 2006 and has since been given annually on August 26, her birthdate.

Born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Skopje, the famous Roman Catholic nun and missionary received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. mr/14:20



