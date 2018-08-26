МИА Лого
Sunday, August 26, 2018, 

Sunday, August 26, 2018  4:30 PM

Defeated by Nantes, Vardar sinks at Strasbourg tournament

Strasbourg, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian handball team Vardar has finished the EuroTournoi tournament in sixth place after it was defeated by Nantes with a score of 29:27.

The Macedonian players were worthy opponents to the French during most of the game, stepping into the lead a few times, but lost their focus during the crucial moments.

Nantes, which has Macedonian Kire Lazarov on its team, took advantage of Vardar's weaknesses and won the game.

The Macedonian team had to cope without its usual first team players Igor Karacic, Vuko Borozan, and pivot Stojance Stoilov.

Stoilov injured his hand during the first Strasbourg game and was prescribed a two-month rest. mr/16:30

