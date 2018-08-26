МИА Лого
Sunday, August 26, 2018, 

Atanasov to be named Deputy Minister of Education, Kaleska Vancheva new MP

Sunday, August 26, 2018  3:54 PM

Skopje, 26 August 2018 (МIA) - Member of Parliament Petar Atanasov from SDSM on Aug. 23 submitted his official resignation, which Parliament is to accept during its Aug. 29 session.

During the session, according to Parliament's press release, Atanasov is expected to be named Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

Atanasov's seat in Parliament will go to SDSM's Snezana Kaleska Vancheva, listed as an Electoral Unit 1 candidate. mr/15:54

