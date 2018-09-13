DM Sekerinska: MIA should nourish Macedonia’s democracy

Skopje, 2018 (MIA) - In an era of fake news I expect MIA to offer credible information, to not succumb to sensationalism or political influence, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska says in an interview for the agency’s 20th birthday.

Your opinion about MIA during its two-decades of professional reporting, an expectations for the future cooperation with the agency?

- We are making this interview when Macedonia is celebrating the Army Day and I am saying this because I believe that the Macedonian Army (ARM) and MIA are part of the institutions considered to be the pillars of statehood. Naturally, they (ARM and MIA) also went through ups and downs as Macedonia did. However, I believe it becomes clear that a serious state, a state with perspective, future should invest more in these fundamental institutions: the Army is a guarantor of our security, stability, while MIA – the Macedonian Information Agency – should feed, nourish Macedonia’s democracy. During the years of crisis we have realized that there could be no stability without respecting the fundamental democratic values, and one of them is the freedom of speech, free reporting, free media.

It is true that the agency also went through difficult moments when our citizens and the world were viewing Macedonia as a country of suppressed media freedom, which affected MIA as many other media organizations and institutions, but the task of citizens, the state is to make the institutions resilient enough to withstand all forms of pressure, even a political one. In this respect I wish to say that MIA may praise itself for its bright moments in the recent period as an agency that have been bearing the burden of distributing accurate, credible, relevant information. In the era of fake-news credible information are becoming even more important and as a citizen of this country I expect MIA to advocate such value in our country, namely to offer credible information everybody will believe in, information that are significant for citizens, relevant for their life, ones that don’t succumb to sensationalism, fake news or political influence.

Do you consider MIA justifies public, media trust?

- MIA is not an island to be able to distance itself from everything our country went through in the past period. When Macedonia’s press freedom index was falling down for 80 places on the world lists MIA was also a victim of attempts, some of them successful, for politicizing of its news, information. However, I am certain that most of the people working at MIA, as in other institutions, wish to work in an institution that will not be in service of politicians, but in service of the state, the truth. MIA’s capacity in this respect is tangible and I am certain it will develop further.

Do you believe MIA's rating is improving and are you satisfied with the content of its products?

- I am not well-informed to say how general public views MIA. I however consider that all of us tended, used, wished to believe MIA. Unfortunately, certain activities eroded the agency’s reputation; a climate of skepticism was created in Macedonia towards all institutions, official truths, information being aired, published in the country and we all – citizens and you as an institution – have paid the price. I believe that changes in the political climate, as well as within MIA, are being tangible in the course of the last year. The fact that this year for the first time the international reports on press freedom – for example the one of ‘Freedoom House’ – say that Macedonia is returning on the international scene as a country that showed substantial progress in terms of media freedom, which is also a recognition for MIA. Naturally MIA is not alone on the media scene, but I believe that as an agency it maybe plays the most significant role. This year the Freedom House referred to Macedonia as the brightest spot in terms of press freedom, not only in the Balkans, but also in Europe, notifying that the change of the government’s policy, climate, rules, has become rather tangible. If just two years ago to criticize the government was considered an act of heresy, now it is being done on regular basis. If few years ago state media, particularly those used for propaganda, are today the most vocal ones in demanding accountability, openness and transparency. All of these is a proof that Macedonia has learned the lesson from the mistakes. I am certain that MIA has also learned the lesson from its own mistakes, and now when we mention it we refer to an agency that is in service of national interests, not of partisan or political ones, which is a significant accomplishment. I expect MIA to keep nourishing these principles.

There is yet another sphere I believe is rather significant for MIA’s work because the media scene in Macedonia, as a small country, is rather complex, namely overcrowded and fragmented, which makes it difficult for some of the media to provide accurate, credible information from abroad. MIA may be the institution that could do the most in the respect, namely develop a foreign correspondent network, as the events across the globe will always affect Macedonia. If like ostriches we bury our heads in the sand and believe that only what’s happing in Macedonia is important for us, some unfavorable processes worldwide may caught us by surprise. Credible news from the world centers will mean well-informed citizens, institutions at home and solid base for making right, justified decisions.

What would your message be on MIA’s 20th anniversary?

- I wish to congratulate to all of those who have worked and developed the Macedonian Information Agency in the course of these 20 years. To extend my gratitude as a citizen for the accurate, timely news reports they have been feeding us with, keeping us informed, and to wish MIA’s professionals to stay focused on the real task – for their information to be accurate, relevant, timely and available to Macedonia’s citizens and media. The truth is yours and ours most powerful weapon and as long as it is the priority of MIA’s work, MIA will bear fruits, celebrate jubilees, build up its reputation.



Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Lijlana Kjurcievska

