Triple murder investigated in town of Debar

Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Police found three dead bodies in a house in Debar, western Macedonia, after a tip-off by a member of the public.

Police discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and their 13-year old daughter, all members of the same family who temporarily resided in Italy.

It is still not known who committed the killings, public prosecutors said.

The crime scene is being searched and prosecutors have launched a probe to find the killer.

The motive for the triple murder was not immediately known. ba/11:07

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.