Bad weather prevents PM Zaev from leaving for Durres

Tirana, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - A government delegation, led by PM Zoran Zaev, could not travel to the Albanian city of Durres due to bad weather, where he was scheduled to take part in an informal meeting of Western Balkans leaders, the government said in a press release.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hosts Monday the informal meeting of Western Balkan heads of government. EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn is also expected to attend.

Chairman of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Council of Ministers Denis Zvizdic, Montenegro's PM Dusko Markovic and Kosovo PM Ramus Haradinaj will be in attendance as well as Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Ana Brnabic is yet to confirm her participation in the meeting, whereas Bulgaria's Boyko Borissov has cancelled his visit to Durres after 16 people died in a bus accident in the Bulgarian town of Svoge.

Participants will discuss the joint vision of the EU integration strategy, strengthening of regional economic zone, the roaming agreement and the opening of talks for reciprocal recognition of academic and professional qualifications, Rama's office has said in a press release. ba/11:51

