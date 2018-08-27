Parliament storming trial: Defendants plead not guilty
- Monday, August 27, 2018 12:10 PM
Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - The 33 people accused for participating in the violent storming of Parliament in April 2017 at a hearing on Monday pleaded not guilty after saying they understood the charges against them.
Of those, 31 are charged with 'terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order' and two are tried on 'complicity' charges.
The trial continues on August 31 with testimonies of witnesses proposed by the prosecution. These include Minister Damjan Mancevski, and MPs Frosina Remenski, Pavle Bogoevski and Ilija Nikolovski.
The trial of 33 people, including lawmakers, former office holders, public figures, policemen, is one of the most complex cases in Macedonia's history. It started last week. The chief judge has scheduled a total of 37 sessions.
In its opening statements last week, the prosecution said there was evidence that would back up the indictment for 'terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order'. The defense argued there was no such evidence. ba/12:09
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:11 PM | UN: Myanmar military chiefs should face 'genocide' case
Investigators working for the U.N.'s top human rights body said Monday that Myanmar military leaders...
- 4:17 PM | OSCE/ODIHR opens observation mission for upcoming referendum
The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) formally opened Monday a refere...
- 3:47 PM | US congressmen’s meetings in Parliament focused on upcoming referendum, ongoing reforms
The parliament activities related to upcoming referendum and ongoing reforms for speeding up Macedon...
- 2:48 PM | Kosovo solution 'never been closer', says Serbia's Deputy PM
We've never been closer to concluding the Kosovo issue as a result of the commitment of key official...
- 2:33 PM | OSCE/ODIHR to deploy 270 observes to monitor name referendum
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held Monday a meeting with Ambassador Jan Petersen, Head of the OSC...