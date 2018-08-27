МИА Лого
Monday, August 27, 2018, 

Referendum campaign: Number of parties, amount of funds to be known Wednesday

Monday, August 27, 2018  12:37 PM

Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - It will be revealed, most likely, how much money each of the caucuses in Parliament will get to run the referendum campaign this Wednesday.

Funding for the campaign does not involve cash payments to parliamentary groups and lawmakers, the Parliament's press service says. The campaign will be realized by purchasing commercial space in the media proportionally according to the number of MPs in a parliamentary group.

The referendum campaign is expected to be kicked off on September 10.

As a government representative, Minister Damjan Mancevski attended this morning a coordination meeting of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi with coordinators of the parliamentary groups. A coordinator of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE again was a no-show.

Parties of the ruling majority, led by SDSM and DUI, as well as Besa, DPA and the Alliance for Albanians will run a Yes vote campaign ahead of the referendum scheduled on Sept. 30, it has been announced.

Only the parliamentary group of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE will not take part in the referendum campaign with funds earmarked for the party by the government, which are set to be transferred to Parliament. VMRO-DPMNE said they will donate the money. ba/12:33

