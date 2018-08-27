American congressmen hold meetings in Parliament (video)
- Monday, August 27, 2018 12:48 PM
Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - The September referendum and the functioning of the Macedonian Parliament was discussed at a meeting of Parliament Speaker, vice-presidents and coordinators of the parliamentary groups with five visiting American congressmen.
They include Bill Flores, Gerry Connolly, Dina Titus, Susan Davis and David Price.
On Monday, they are meeting with chairmen of several parliamentary committees and with representatives of the Club of Female MPs.
Tomorrow, the US congressmen will meet with officials of the Parliamentary Institute and civil organizations.
They are not expected to speak to members of the media. More details about their visit will be revealed in press release of the Parliament's services. ba/12:47
