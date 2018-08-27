Commemoration: Vanco Petrusevski left acting legacy for future generations

Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Your sudden departure from the world of theater in Macedonia left a space that can never be fulfilled. Your unique talent and acting craftsmanship cannot be copied. Vanco left an invaluable legacy, especially to the Drama Theater, said Saso Tasevski, acting director of the Skopje-based theater, at a commemoration of the actor Vanco Petrusevski.

The actor died on Saturday after an apparent electrocution at his summer village house. He was 67.

According to Tasevski, Vanco left a permanent mark in the memory of his peers and also in the collective memory of the Macedonian people.

"The Drama Theater is forever grateful for your presence on our stage in the past 40 years. Rest in peace," Tasevski said at the commemoration which was attended by family members, friends, fellow actors and his fans.

Vanco Petrusevski was an academically trained actor and director, known for his theater performances and many roles in films, such as Happy New Year (1986), and TV series, most notably the long-running Macedonian Folk Tales (1986-2017).

In 2016, Petrusevski was given the national 'October the 11' Award for his outstanding contribution to Macedonia's arts and culture. ba/13:26

