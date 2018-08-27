Macedonia's industrial producer prices fall
- Monday, August 27, 2018 1:47 PM
Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Industrial producer prices index in July on the domestic market dropped by 1.0 % at a monthly level and by 0.5% at an annual level, statistics show.
In July 2018, in comparison with June 2018, the industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased in the groups Energy by 0.7%, in the group Intermediate goods, except energy by 0.2% and in the group Non-durable consumer goods by 1.7%, according to data of the State Statistical Office.
In July 2018, in comparison with July 2017, the industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased in the groups Energy by 7.5% and in the group Capital goods by 0.4 %. ba/13:47
###
