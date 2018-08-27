OSCE/ODIHR to deploy 270 observes to monitor name referendum

Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held Monday a meeting with Ambassador Jan Petersen, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR referendum observation mission, who informed him how this international organization will monitor the referendum slated for Sept. 30.

Presenting basic information about the OSCE/ODIHR mission, Ambassador Petersen also briefed on the activities planned by the observation mission leading up to the referendum and on referendum day. The mission should contain 270 observers, according to an ODIHR estimation, the Foreign Ministry (MoFA) said in a press release.

Minister Dimitrov expressed satisfaction with ODIHR for accepting his invitation to deploy an observation mission ahead of the name referendum. He said that current developments were of 'historic importance' as well as the opportunity given to the citizens through this democratic act to voice their views on the matter of immense importance for the future of the country and its strategic commitment to joining NATO and the EU and also for allowing political stabilization of the region.

Dimitrov reaffirmed Macedonia's readiness to continue to cooperate with ODIHR, in particular to advancing electoral processes in the country that 'contribute to meeting the required European standards, deemed important to accelerate the process of Macedonia to integrate into the EU and NATO,' stated the press release.

ODIHR observers will hold press conference in Skopje later in the day to present its upcoming activities ahead of the referendum. ba/14:32

###

