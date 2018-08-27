US congressmen’s meetings in Parliament focused on upcoming referendum, ongoing reforms

Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) – The parliament activities related to upcoming referendum and ongoing reforms for speeding up Macedonia’s accession to NATO and EU were subjects of discussion at a meeting on Monday of Speaker Talat Xhaferi, vice-presidents and coordinators of the parliamentary groups and five visiting US congressmen Bill Flores, Gerry Connolly, Dina Titus, Susan Davis and David Price.

Macedonia’s bid to join NATO and the European Union still enjoys broad political consensus, Xhaferi told the guests, expressing belief that all MPs would recognize the opportunity and strongly support all processes to that effect, taking naturally in consideration the interests of all citizens, the Parliament said in a press release.

The congressmen commended Macedonia for its tangible progress on the road to the NATO, EU membership and strengthening the democracy, especially after signing of the agreements with Bulgaria and Greece. They also reaffirmed the US high appreciation of Macedonia’s contribution to NATO-led peace missions.

Later today, the congressmen are also set to meet chairmen of several parliamentary committees and with representatives of the Club of Female MPs.

Tomorrow, they will meet officials of the Parliamentary Institute and civil organizations. lk/15:46

