US congressmen commend Macedonia’s reform progress

Skopje, 27 August 2018 (MIA) – A visiting delegation of US Congressmen, led by Bill Flores, congratulated Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the Skopje-Athens (name) agreement and commended Macedonia’s reform progress, the government said in a press release on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Defense, Foreign Ministers Radmila Sekerinska and Nikola Dimitrov respectively, and National NATO Coordinator Stevo Pendarovski.

PM Zaev briefed the guests about the agreement benefits and the preparations for the 30 September referendum, including the campaign preceding the plebiscite.

The settlement of long-standing name dispute, which withheld Macedonia’s aspirations to join the European Union and NATO, also enabled the country to acquire a new friend, supporter and EU member – Greece, Zaev said. The two countries, he added, have shown the region, the world that all issues may be resolved if there is political will.

By the agreements with Greece and Bulgaria and the reaffirmation of the relations with other neighbors Macedonia from crises generator has become a factor of stability and champion of constructive cooperation, which led to the EU, US re-engagement in the region and strengthened the EU, NATO perspective of the Western Balkan countries, the press release reads. lk/21:54

