FM Dimitrov pays two-day visit to Brussels

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying a working visit to Brussels on 28-29 August.

Today he will meet NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller to discuss the cooperation between Macedonia and the Alliance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Tomorrow, Dimitrov will brief the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee about ongoing preparations for the 30 September referendum and implementation of reforms.

Dimitrov is also scheduled to meet several MEPs. lk/10:55

